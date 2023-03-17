Storytelling Workshop with English in Action

English In Action and the Basalt Library are offering a storytelling workshop for English as a second language learners of intermediate and advanced levels. Stories help us learn about one another, make connections, and honor each other’s histories. Participants will attend all five Tuesday classes to fully develop their stories.

Space is limited. Please register by emailing sarah@englishinaction.org or calling 970-963-9200.

If you are a native English speaker and would like to be a storytelling coach, please email sarah@englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200 for more information.