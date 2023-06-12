Stories Told by Trees Walk: Forest Recovery from the Lake Christine Fire

The forest ecosystems affected by the 2018 Lake Christine Fire have many stories to tell. Join ACES Forest Programs Director, Adam McCurdy, and explore the ecological stories and regeneration/recovery of the forest ecosystems that were burned as well as the underlying climate related stories we have in this valley. Participants will spend time walking around the burn zones, learning the stories of what is going on in the forest five years after the fire.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

Meeting location and logistics will be sent out to registered participants.