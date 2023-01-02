Steve’s guitars presents Liam Laird and the Way out West-Tet. Saxophonist and Carbondale native, Liam Laird returns from Boston’s Berklee College of Music with his exciting group of some of this generation’s brightest young musicians.

With the rest of the group hailing from the front range, this quintet will present an intimate, energetic evening of classics and modern improvisatory music that you won’t want to miss.

Don’t miss Liam Laird and the Way Out West-Tet before they head back east to continue their musical journeys. The show will feature Maliq Wynn on drums, Tony Golden on upright bass, Jack Kuelling on guitar, Chris Ferrari on Tenor Sax, and Liam Laird on Alto sax.

Tickets are available at the door or for purchase at the link attached below.