StartUp to ScaleUp Business Workshop

YAMPA VALLEY: Are you ready to grow your business (or get started on the right foot), but aren’t sure how?

StartUp to ScaleUp Yampa Valley October 20 & 21 in Craig is a 2-day workshop designed with you in mind. Let CU Boulder and Northwest SBDC help you level up your strategic business planning for long-term growth and success!

Kick off Friday night with light-hearted business challenges and a dynamic panel discussion. Then Saturday dig into your business with training designed for adult learners who have an active business model or strong concept. Step back from day-to-day operations to evaluate where your business is headed next.

Learn more and register at https://northwestsbdc.org/startup-to-scaleup-2023/