StartUp to ScaleUp Business Workshop

October 20 @ 6:00 pm - October 21 @ 6:00 pm

$75

YAMPA VALLEY: Are you ready to grow your business (or get started on the right foot), but aren’t sure how?

StartUp to ScaleUp Yampa Valley October 20 & 21 in Craig is a 2-day workshop designed with you in mind. Let CU Boulder and Northwest SBDC help you level up your strategic business planning for long-term growth and success!

Kick off Friday night with light-hearted business challenges and a dynamic panel discussion. Then Saturday dig into your business with training designed for adult learners who have an active business model or strong concept. Step back from day-to-day operations to evaluate where your business is headed next.

Learn more and register at https://northwestsbdc.org/startup-to-scaleup-2023/

Details

Start:
October 20 @ 6:00 pm
End:
October 21 @ 6:00 pm
Cost:
$75
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://northwestsbdc.org/startup-to-scaleup-2023/

Organizer

Northwest Small Business Development Center
Phone:
970-328-3414
Email:
info@northwestsbdc.org
Website:
www.northwestsbdc.org

Venue

Colorado Northwestern Community College
2801 West 9th Street
Craig, 81625 United States + Google Map
