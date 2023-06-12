Your community connector

Stars Above Aspen 2023

June 8 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies invites you to the top of Aspen Mountain for our annual Stars Above Aspen Astronomy Night on Thursday, August 15 from 6:00 – 10:00pm! In partnership with Aspen Snowmass, explore the cosmos from 11,212 feet at the Sundeck at this all-ages event that’s sure to be out of this world.

The Silver Queen gondola will be open late for this special community astronomy night featuring a STARLAB planetarium tent, guided telescope stations, interactive presentations, legends and facts of the constellations, celestial crafts and games, star storytelling, a collaborative mural of the universe, physics experiments, and more.

The Sundeck Restaurant will be open for drinks and dinner. Guests should be prepared for evening mountain temperatures. A blanket for star-gazing and plenty of layers (including hats and gloves) are highly suggested.

The event is open to all ages. Tickets will be sold through the Aspen Snowmass website.

What’s Included:
– Gondola ride
– Sunset Yoga
– STARLAB
– Collaborative Universe Mural
– Planetary Walk
– Cosmic Crafts
– Guided Telescope Stations
– Picnic Blanket Stargazing
– Access to purchase dinner and drinks at the Sundeck

Details

June 8
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/stars-above-aspen/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
970-925-5756
bleigh@aspennature.org
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

Aspen Mountain
601 E Dean St
Aspen, CO 81611 + Google Map
(970)925-5756
