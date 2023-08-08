Star-Tetrahedron: The Miracle of Manifestation with Gary Springfield

The message from Gary Springfield, author of Source Dialogues:

The Star Tetrahedron is a crystalline form. This “crystal prism” is where the name “Christ” originated from. The perfect balance of masculine power and feminine of love within a human being creates a divine union called the mystical marriage, and the formation of this “crystal prism”. This (Christ-Star) around a human opens a sacred doorway within the heart, i.e., enlightenment. They become the living light and manifest reality. This is the next evolutionary step for humanity and the planet. Full information and tickets at https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/star-tetrahedron-the-miracle-of-manifestation/