Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Star-Tetrahedron: The Miracle of Manifestation with Gary Springfield

August 12 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

$75 – $125

The message from Gary Springfield, author of Source Dialogues:
The Star Tetrahedron is a crystalline form. This “crystal prism” is where the name “Christ” originated from. The perfect balance of masculine power and feminine of love within a human being creates a divine union called the mystical marriage, and the formation of this “crystal prism”. This (Christ-Star) around a human opens a sacred doorway within the heart, i.e., enlightenment. They become the living light and manifest reality. This is the next evolutionary step for humanity and the planet. Full information and tickets at https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/star-tetrahedron-the-miracle-of-manifestation/

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
August 12
Time:
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$75 – $125
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/star-tetrahedron-the-miracle-of-manifestation/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top