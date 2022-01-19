Genre: Theater/Comedy

“Irreverent!” “Sacrilegious!” and “Hysterical!” In Robert Dubac’s hilarious new show, STAND-UP JESUS, our lord and savior returns but this time he’s no carpenter – he’s a stand-up comedian! Join him as he channels what God created on the 8th day, comedy.

Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple; J.C.’s razor sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths. So let he who is without sin cast the first heckle!

Come bear witness to a truth that hurts and a truth that’s funny with STAND-UP JESUS. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done; and it will be done with the miracle of divine satire! Who better to battle the hypocrisy of modern day evangelism than STAND-UP JESUS? It’s a Second Coming blessed with punchlines. Heaven help us? Hell, yeah!

Robert Dubac (author, actor) belongs to a rare breed of humorists who make comedy smart and tragedy funny. Eschewing drama in the pursuit of humor he deftly combines stand-up with theater, pulling our emotional strings with intelligence and wit. In other words, you get more truth and less dick jokes.