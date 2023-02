We are sending extra luck your way this year!

Mark your calendars for our St. Patrick’s Day party at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park! We invite you to wear your best green garb & join us for a festive mountain-top celebration that includes:

• Live Music from Oran Mor

• Traditional Performances

• Kid Friendly Activities — Gold Coin Games!

• Green beer, corned beef & cabbage, and other festive food favorites!