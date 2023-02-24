ST. PADDY’S DAY BASH WITH THE CONFLUENTS

March 17 @ 8:00 pm

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$15 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF

STANDING ROOM ONLY | 21+

Genre: FUNK

This year, TACAW celebrates St Paddy’s Day our friends in the Confluents.

The Confluents are the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere funk band. This six-piece mixture of driving pocket rhythms, fat bass, hot brassy licks and infectious wah wah guitar is a guaranteed high-energy performance.

The Confluents plays a wide range of funk, soul and reggae music, including tunes by The Meters, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Vulfpeck, Bob Marley and Toots & the Maytals. Get your FUNK on and add this event to your calendar under “Great Vibes”!

Featuring:

Jacques Deyoe | Vox and Guitar

Eric Lamb | Vox and Keyboards

Nick Lenio | Bass

Kriss Harmony |Sax

Dustin Lutomski | Trumpet

Chad Patrick | Drums