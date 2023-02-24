ST. PADDY’S DAY BASH WITH THE CONFLUENTS
March 17 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm$15 – $25
March 17 @ 8:00 pm
SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM
$15 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF
STANDING ROOM ONLY | 21+
Genre: FUNK
This year, TACAW celebrates St Paddy’s Day our friends in the Confluents.
The Confluents are the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere funk band. This six-piece mixture of driving pocket rhythms, fat bass, hot brassy licks and infectious wah wah guitar is a guaranteed high-energy performance.
The Confluents plays a wide range of funk, soul and reggae music, including tunes by The Meters, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Vulfpeck, Bob Marley and Toots & the Maytals. Get your FUNK on and add this event to your calendar under “Great Vibes”!
Featuring:
Jacques Deyoe | Vox and Guitar
Eric Lamb | Vox and Keyboards
Nick Lenio | Bass
Kriss Harmony |Sax
Dustin Lutomski | Trumpet
Chad Patrick | Drums