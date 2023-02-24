Your community connector

ST. PADDY’S DAY BASH WITH THE CONFLUENTS

March 17 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$15 – $25

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM
$15 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF
STANDING ROOM ONLY | 21+

Genre: FUNK

This year, TACAW celebrates St Paddy’s Day our friends in the Confluents.

The Confluents are the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere funk band. This six-piece mixture of driving pocket rhythms, fat bass, hot brassy licks and infectious wah wah guitar is a guaranteed high-energy performance.

The Confluents plays a wide range of funk, soul and reggae music, including tunes by The Meters, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Vulfpeck, Bob Marley and Toots & the Maytals. Get your FUNK on and add this event to your calendar under “Great Vibes”!

Featuring:

Jacques Deyoe | Vox and Guitar
Eric Lamb | Vox and Keyboards
Nick Lenio | Bass
Kriss Harmony |Sax
Dustin Lutomski | Trumpet
Chad Patrick | Drums

Details

Date:
March 17
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$15 – $25
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/st-paddys-day-bash/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
