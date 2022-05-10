St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center Donor Bus

One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. You can save the lives of up to three people each time you give blood. Blood donation costs you nothing but your time, and it only takes an hour or less! The St. Mary’s Medical Center is seeking blood donors, and the Blood Bus will be at the library ready to help you, help save lives. Early registration suggested.

More information can be found at the St. Mary’s Medical Center website:

https://www.sclhealth.org/locations/st-marys-medical-center/ways-to-give/blood