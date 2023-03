CCC presents another pottery-themed team relay!

Prep your skills for our Annual Mountain Fair Relay, join us for fun, or both!

Obstacles include the ‘Slip’ n Slide, the Tipsy Waitress, the Wake & Bake, and more.

Food + libations will be available from Gerb’s Grub!

Teams must be comprised of four members, 12 teams max.

Teams will compete for the fastest overall time with the top four teams going head to head for the championship title!