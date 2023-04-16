Spring Planting in the Rockies

Join the Garfield County Libraries and Age-Friendly Carbondale for a presentation on spring gardening in the Rockies. Drawing on ten years’ professional experience growing vegetables, herbs, and flowers, local historian and gardener Sue Gray will explain how to start a spring garden in our challenging Rocky Mountain climate. Topics will cover starting seeds indoors and outdoors, transplanting seedlings, using frost protection, and will include a demonstration on seed-starting.

The presentation will be held live at the Carbondale Branch Library and will be online through Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gOYGw06kQTuwu0-XGrUacg#/registration