Spring into Dance

Adults are invited to these classes featuring a variety of dance styles including African, Breakdancing, Contemporary Modern, Salsa, and more with Dance Initiative. Classes are open to all types of movers and abilities and are bilingual (Spanish & English). Ages 17 and up. Free!

To register, go to:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jr0wTkvS0qDx8-9tyzkKAgHzpqZg7VRvj4SM-gkhQT8/edit?ts=62267c8c

Classes are open to all, so please choose the one most convenient for your schedule:

Saturday, April 2 • 1:30 pm • Parachute Branch Library

Wednesday, April 6 • 1:30 pm • New Castle Branch Library

Saturday, April 9 • 1:30 pm • Rifle Branch Library

Saturday, April 16 • 1:30 pm • Silt Branch Library

Saturday, April 23 • 1:30 pm • Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Saturday, April 30 • 1:30 pm • Carbondale Branch Library