Spring Awakening Women’s Gathering

You are invited to join us in community for an immersive experience to celebrate spring, connect with the elements of earth and water and plant your seeds of intention that you will tend to throughout this season surrounded by the beauty of Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

The change of seasons marks a shift in the rhythms of nature and us as part of nature. Spring is the season for awakening, release, cleansing, planting seeds literally and figuratively, growth, and abundance that will bloom come summer! For more info visit; https://www.getnourishedbynature.com/spring-awakening.