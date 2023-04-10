Your community connector

Spring Awakening Women’s Gathering

April 30 @ 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

$90

You are invited to join us in community for an immersive experience to celebrate spring, connect with the elements of earth and water and plant your seeds of intention that you will tend to throughout this season surrounded by the beauty of Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
The change of seasons marks a shift in the rhythms of nature and us as part of nature. Spring is the season for awakening, release, cleansing, planting seeds literally and figuratively, growth, and abundance that will bloom come summer! For more info visit; https://www.getnourishedbynature.com/spring-awakening.

Details

Date:
April 30
Time:
9:30 am - 3:30 pm
Cost:
$90
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.getnourishedbynature.com/spring-awakening-womens-gathering

Organizer

Nourished By Nature
Phone:
9704391632
Email:
https://www.getnourishedbynature.com/spring-awakening-womens-gathering
Website:
www.getnourishedbynature.com/

Venue

veltus park
901 midland ave
glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
