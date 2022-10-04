Your community connector

Spooktacular Creepy Crafts

October 28 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

Bring the whole family to Anderson Ranch to celebrate Halloween!

Dress in your Halloween costume and make a spooky craft, go trick-or-treating through our artist studios and compete in the costume contest while you enjoy apple cider and Halloween treats. It’s hair-raising fun for the whole family!

Costume contest judging will take place at 4:30PM. Awards will be given out for “Most Creative” and “Best Homemade Costume.”

Free and open to the public. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket)!

Details

October 28
3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Free
Website:
https://www.andersonranch.org/events/spooktacular-creepy-crafts/

Organizer

Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Phone:
(970) 923-3181
Email:
info@andersonranch.org
Website:
https://www.andersonranch.org/events/national-hispanic-heritage-month-celebration-2/

Venue

Anderson Ranch Arts Center
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, 81615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 923-3181
Website:
https://www.andersonranch.org/events/national-hispanic-heritage-month-celebration-2/
