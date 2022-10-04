Spooktacular Creepy Crafts

Bring the whole family to Anderson Ranch to celebrate Halloween!

Dress in your Halloween costume and make a spooky craft, go trick-or-treating through our artist studios and compete in the costume contest while you enjoy apple cider and Halloween treats. It’s hair-raising fun for the whole family!

Costume contest judging will take place at 4:30PM. Awards will be given out for “Most Creative” and “Best Homemade Costume.”

Free and open to the public. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket)!