Spoken Word Poetry Showcase at TACAW

November 14 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Join us Tuesday, November 14 at TACAW (400 Robinson Street, Basalt) for a spoken word poetry performance featuring teaching artists Natasha “natty” Carrizosa, Logan Phillips and Joaquín Zihuatanejo, who will perform their original work. Carrizosa is a poet, writer, speaker, and creative writing teacher and the author of the poetry collections “mexiafricana,” “heavy light,” and “crown;” Phillips teaches at the University of Arizona and is the author of “Sonoran Strange;” and Zihuatanejo is the author of the poetry collection “Arsonist,” and the current poet laureate of Dallas, TX.

Doors open at 5:30 pm – arrive early and enjoy a drink at the TACAW bar. The performance will begin at 6:00 pm, book signing and mingling to follow.

Young people are welcome to attend this event with their parents; please be advised that the poets plan to share work with adult content and alcohol will be available for purchase.

November 14
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Free
https://www.aspenwords.org/event-details/spoken-word-poetry-showcase-at-tacaw/

Aspen Words
9709253122
mallory.kaufman@aspeninst.org
http://www.aspenwords.org/

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
(970) 510-5365
tacaw.org
