If you love children and want to stay young at heart join Spellbinders as a

volunteer oral storyteller to our local school children. Spellbinder Training

Classes will be held August 15, 17, 19 and the 24th, 1pm to 3pm. Advance

registration is required. Call Stacey at 970-963-1689 or Jill at 970-379-2224.

Location of the classes still to be determined.