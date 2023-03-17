Your community connector

Space Detectives: A Nasa/Earth Day Event

April 20 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

“Be A NASA Detective: Expanding Your Senses,” focuses on activities and experiences that help you be more comfortable using tools of science, and making predictions based on observations. We will focus on three activities: teaching observation by creating a Pocket Solar System; discovering the phases of the moon utilizing everyone’s favorite cookie; and investigating how scientists discover clues about the interiors of planets using spacecraft. Special thanks to the Colorado Virtual Library and the NASA@My Library program. All ages welcome.

April 20
4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
