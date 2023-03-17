Space Detectives: A Nasa/Earth Day Event

“Be A NASA Detective: Expanding Your Senses,” focuses on activities and experiences that help you be more comfortable using tools of science, and making predictions based on observations. We will focus on three activities: teaching observation by creating a Pocket Solar System; discovering the phases of the moon utilizing everyone’s favorite cookie; and investigating how scientists discover clues about the interiors of planets using spacecraft. Special thanks to the Colorado Virtual Library and the NASA@My Library program. All ages welcome.