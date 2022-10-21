Source Dialogues: The Miracle Mechanism of Manifestation Book Study Group

Join Lisa McKenzie and special guest host author Gary Springfield Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm beginning October 27th through December 15th (no session Thanksgiving Day) for an exploration of Gary’s book “Source Dialogues.”

The book is a compilation of 54 channeled “conversations” with Source that were scribed by Source communicator Sondra Sneed. In the dialogues Source reveals the lost knowledge of how to activate the crystalline prism known as the Star Tetrahedron, with the power to create harmony, peace, abundance and universal love for you and all of life.