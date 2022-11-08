Source Dialogues: The Miracle Mechanism of Manifestation Book Study Group

Join meditation teacher, Lisa McKenzie, in person and author Gary Springfield via ZOOM for discussion of Gary’s book “Source Dialogues” that is a complilation of 54 channeled “conversations” with Source that were scribed by Source communicator Sondra Sneed. In the dialogues Source reveals the lost knowledge of how to activate the crystalline prism known as the Star Tetrahedron, with the power to create harmony, peace, abundance and universal love for you and all of life. The dialogues will guide readers on a spiritual journey that reveals the step-by-step process to balance and align the emotional and physical bodies, which ignites the Divine Mind of the Higher Being you already are.

Held on Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm beginning October 27th through December 8th (no session Thanksgiving Day)