Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Sound Immersion

July 8 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Sound Immersion
Ildi Ingraham will present a Sound Immersion at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Carbondale Branch Library. Experience deep peace and bliss as you listen to the healing sounds of crystal and metal singing bowls, gong, and chimes. Please bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be very comfortable. We will begin as soon as everyone settles in so please be prompt. This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 8
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
gcpld@gmail.org

Organizer

Carbondale Branch Library
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
▲Top ▲Top