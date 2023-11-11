Ildi Ingraham will present a Sound Immersion at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Carbondale Branch Library. Experience deep peace and bliss as you listen to the healing sounds of crystal and metal singing bowls, gong, and chimes. Please bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be very comfortable. We will begin as soon as everyone settles in so please be prompt. This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.