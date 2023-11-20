- This event has passed.
Sopris Lodge Partners with LIFT-UP for Annual Holiday Food Drive
November 15 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
CARBONDALE, Colo. –Nov. 15, 2023– Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a WellAge Senior Living-managed retirement community, is partnering with LIFT-UP this holiday season to collect food donations which will be distributed to individuals and families in Carbondale. Sopris Lodge will collect non-perishable food items between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. To participate, drop off donations (no expired foods) at Sopris Lodge’s main entrance, located at 295 Rio Grande Ave., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
LIFT-UP is a non-profit organization that maintains established food pantries and mobile distribution centers throughout Pitkin and Garfield counties.
For more information, call 970-251-1635 or visit soprislodge.com/events.