Sopris Lodge Partners with LIFT-UP for Annual Holiday Food Drive

November 15 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

CARBONDALE, Colo. –Nov. 15, 2023– Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a WellAge Senior Living-managed retirement community, is partnering with LIFT-UP this holiday season to collect food donations which will be distributed to individuals and families in Carbondale. Sopris Lodge will collect non-perishable food items between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. To participate, drop off donations (no expired foods) at Sopris Lodge’s main entrance, located at 295 Rio Grande Ave., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
LIFT-UP is a non-profit organization that maintains established food pantries and mobile distribution centers throughout Pitkin and Garfield counties.
For more information, call 970-251-1635 or visit soprislodge.com/events.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 15
Time:
9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Venue

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale
295 Rio Grande Avenue
Carbondale, CO 81623 + Google Map
Phone:
970-340-4460
Website:
www.soprislodge.com
