Sopris Lodge Partners with Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District for Fall Coat Drive Oct. 14-31

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is joining forces with the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District to host a fall coat drive benefiting local nonprofit Valley Settlement from Oct. 14-31.

New or gently used clean coats (no tears or holes) will be accepted daily between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in designated collection boxes at two drop-off locations in Carbondale.

• Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, 295 Rio Grande Ave.

• Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, 301 Meadowood Dr.