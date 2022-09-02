Sopris Lodge Hosts ‘Dementia Conversations’ Sept. 22

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale will host Lisa Paige, Volunteer Community Educator from the Alzheimer’s Association, to present “Dementia Conversations” on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. MT.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 20 registrants. Visit https://soprislodge.com/events/ to RSVP.

Paige will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor regarding a diagnosis, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave. Refreshments will be served during the presentation followed by a guided community tour.