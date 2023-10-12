Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Welcomes Valley View’s Dr. Susan Inscore for ‘Osteoporosis and Fracture Prevention’ Talk Oct. 19

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Senior Living will host Dr. Susan Inscore, MD, from Glenwood Springs-based Valley View to present “Osteoporosis and Fracture Prevention” on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Inscore and the Bone Health and Fracture Prevention Team will use active demonstrations to discuss the best ways for older adults to keep their bones strong and reduce their risk of a fracture.

Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave. in Carbondale. Refreshments will be served during the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested, and attendance will be limited to 30 guests. Call 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events to RSVP.