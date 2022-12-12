Sopris Lodge at Carbondale to Host the Sopris Soarers Dec. 19

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is hosting the Sopris Soarers to spread some holiday cheer with an aerial rendition of the classic Christmas poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” on December 19 at 6 p.m.

The Sopris Soarers are a local aerial academy and performance troupe based at The Launchpad studios in downtown Carbondale. Their students take audiences to new heights with performances at local and regional festivals and yearly productions.

This event is FREE and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested.

Visit https://soprislodge.com/events/ to RSVP.

For more information contact Marie Herr at marie.herr@wellage.com or call 970-456-6871

Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave.