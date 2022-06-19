Sopris Lodge at Carbondale to Host Grand Opening Celebration

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a new retirement community in the Roaring Fork Valley, will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 16 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to visit the Sopris Lodge campus, located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue in Carbondale, to enjoy guided community tours, lawn games, live entertainment from The Sunday Morning All-Stars, chef-prepared food, giveaways, and more.

Held in partnership with KDNK Community Radio, this celebratory event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Call 970-340-4460 or visit https://soprislodge.com/grand-opening/ to RSVP.

Note: Off-site parking is available along Main Street. Guests may also park in the public lot across from Town Hall and take the Rio Grande Trail to campus.