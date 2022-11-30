Your community connector

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale to Host Community Food Drive

December 12 @ 9:00 am - December 21 @ 5:00 pm

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is partnering with local nonprofit LIFT-UP to host a community food drive benefiting individuals and families in Carbondale from December 12-21.

The public is invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items to the Sopris Lodge campus, located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue. Donations will be accepted daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in holiday-wrapped collection boxes located at the retirement community’s main entrance.

Details

Start:
December 12 @ 9:00 am
End:
December 21 @ 5:00 pm
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://soprislodge.com/sopris-lodge-community-food-drive/

Organizer

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale
Phone:
970-340-4460
Email:
csanzaro@wellage.com
Website:
www.soprislodge.com

Venue

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale
295 Rio Grande Avenue
Carbondale, CO 81623 + Google Map
Phone:
970-340-4460
Website:
www.soprislodge.com
