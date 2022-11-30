Sopris Lodge at Carbondale to Host Community Food Drive

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is partnering with local nonprofit LIFT-UP to host a community food drive benefiting individuals and families in Carbondale from December 12-21.

The public is invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items to the Sopris Lodge campus, located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue. Donations will be accepted daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in holiday-wrapped collection boxes located at the retirement community’s main entrance.