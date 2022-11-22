Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Hosts Free ‘Nutrition and Dementia’ Talk on Dec. 7

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Senior Living will host Lisa Paige, a local Registered Dietician and community educator who works in long-term care, to present “Nutrition and Dementia” on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. MT. Paige’s educational presentation will discuss how dietary needs change as we age, address conflicting information about dietary guidelines regarding dementia and nutrition, and offer tips on how to recognize actual research versus opinion.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 25 registrants. Call Marie Herr at 970-456-6871 or visit https://soprislodge.com/events/ to RSVP.

Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave. Refreshments will be served during the presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.