Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Hosts Free ‘10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s’ Talk on August 23

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Senior Living will host Lisa Paige, Volunteer Community Educator from the Alzheimer’s Association, to present “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at noon.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 20 registrants. Visit https://soprislodge.com/events/ to RSVP.

Based in the Roaring Fork Valley, Paige helps families understand the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s and to identify common warning signs. This educational program will focus on what to watch for in yourself and others and highlight the importance of early detection, benefits of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis as well as next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process.

Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave. Refreshments will be served during the presentation followed by a guided community tour.