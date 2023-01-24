Submit an Event « All Events Sometime Slowly (Alcoholics Anonymous) January 30 @ 8:00 am - 9:00 am « Make Your Own Stickers Investigating Ghostly Phenomena » Free childcare now provided every Sunday 7:45-9:15am. + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: January 30 Time: 8:00 am - 9:00 am Event Category: Live Events Event Tags:"Do Caterpillars Really Have Lips" Website: www.meetingplacecarbondale.org Organizer The Meeting Place Website: www.meetingplacecarbondale.org Venue The Meeting Place « Make Your Own Stickers Investigating Ghostly Phenomena »