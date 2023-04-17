Solar System Explorers

Bring your big brain and watch it grow! Find the reason for the seasons and explore what different types of planets are made of. This will be a hands on exploration. We will see how NASA Scientists grow their knowledge of planets and the solar system without ever landing on the planet!

Descubre el motivo por el cual las estaciones del año tienen lugar y explora los elementos que conforman los planetas. Durante esta exploración práctica aprenderemos cómo los científicos de la NASA han ampliado su conocimiento sobre los planetas y el sistema solar sin tener que abandonar la Tierra jamás.