Sofia Talvik LIVE at Steve’s Guitars

Sofia Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell, or as the Folk/Americana Magazine NoDepression said it ”A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ‘60s as expressed in the work of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others who were able to paint beautiful tapestries from words and music.”.

Prepare yourself for an unique and intimate evening, not unlike the 70’s coffeehouses and speakeasy’s. You will be up close and personal with a world class act that has played big festivals like Lollapalooza and SxSW and opened for artists like Maria McKee and David Duchovny (X-files, Californication). It is in this kind of setting where she can casually joke and communicate with the audience that her strength as a performer shines the most.

Her delicate songs are performed in an intimate way, showing off Sofia’s angelic voice enhanced only by a tasteful mix of harmonies and delays, accompanied by the steady picking of her acoustic guitar and the rhythm section consisting of her own two feet, bells and a stomp box.

2020 was the year when Swedish singer/songwriter Sofia Talvik was going on tour to promote her new album Paws of a Bear, but that all went down the drain when the world was hit with the Covid pandemic. In 2022 she could finally play the songs live for all the people who had waited for it, and this year she’s releasing her new album “Center of the Universe” along with playing a whopping 50+ Summer and Fall dates all over the U.S.

“Even though this young lady is from Sweden, I’d place her at the forefront of the American vanguard. One listen will tell you why and how.” – PopDose