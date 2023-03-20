Sip. Savor. Support. Fundraiser Party for Blue Lake & Little Blue Preschools

Blue Lake and Little Blue Preschools are pleased to present the 20th annual Sip. Savor. Support. event on Friday, April 21 from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Gathering Center, part of the Orchard in Carbondale.

$30 tickets include drinks, dancing, food, games, silent auction, raffle prizes, and an opportunity to mix and mingle with local parents and community members. A raffle drawing will take place at 8:30 pm and winners do not need to be present to win.

Prize highlights include:

-Raffle Grand Prize: seven-night stay at the Fairmont Orchid Hotel in Kohala Coast, Hawaii.

-Raffle 1st Prize: “Date through the year,” 12 months of pre-planned date experiences including hotel stays, restaurant certificates, ski tickets, rafting trips, and more.

-10 Additional Raffle Prize Packages: Each package contains items like a guided trip and excursion, hotel stay, restaurant certificate and more.

All funds raised will be used to expand child care at the schools; adding classrooms to Little Blue Preschool in Carbondale, making building improvements to Blue Lake Preschool in El Jebel and launching construction plans for the organization’s new, proposed preschool in Willits.

Entry tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

Raffle tickets are $10 each, $25 for three tickets or $50 for six tickets.

Event and raffle tickets can be purchased online at: https://bluelakepreschool.org/donate/sip-savor-support-2023/