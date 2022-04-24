Sip. Savor. Support. (Benefiting Blue Lake & Little Blue Preschools)

Blue Lake and Little Blue Preschools are non-profit childcare centers caring for children ages six weeks to ten years old. Sip. Savor. Support. is our largest fundraiser of the year! As we continue to adapt our programming and childcare services to meet the needs of our community, we are asking for your continued support of Early Childhood Education in the valley.

SIP. SAVOR. SUPPORT…………….

After missing our in-person event the past two years because of Covid protocols, we are so excited to announce that Sip. Savor. Support. – our school’s primary fundraising event – is back with a goal of raising $50,000 to directly benefit Blue Lake and Little Blue Preschools!

– DATE: Friday, May 13, 2022, 6–10 PM

– LOCATION: The Gathering Center at The Orchard in Carbondale, CO

– ADMISSION: $30 in advance or $35 at the door

– PURCHASE ADMISSION TICKETS: bluelakepreschool.org/donate/fundraiser-2022

– CHILDCARE: This is an adult-only event. Childcare offered at the preschool is now full.

You won’t want to miss this fun night out (this isn’t a typical preschool event!). The evening consists of a silent auction, food, desserts, drinks, dancing, a photo booth, door prizes, games with a chance for prizes, and time to meet with other local parents and people in our valley. This event is open to the public. In previous years we had more than 250 people attend. We can’t wait to see you and your friends there!

“DATE THROUGH THE YEAR” RAFFLE…………….

The money raised from this year’s raffle will be used to help with expansion of Little Blue Preschool and to construct our brand new school in Willits! As always, this year’s raffle includes 12 SPECTACULAR prize packages!

The Grand Prize is a six night stay for two in Puntacana, Dominican Republic! The 1st Place winner will enjoy 12 months of pre-planned dates!

– PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS: bluelakepreschool.org/donate/fundraiser-2022

– TICKET PRICES: $10 each, $25 for 3 tickets, $50 for 6 tickets

– DRAWING: 8:30 PM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at our Sip. Savor. Support. event. You don’t need to be present to win!

DONATE…………….

Blue Lake Preschool is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 educational organization. If you are a Colorado resident, your donation qualifies for the Colorado Child Care Tax Credit. This means that your gift of $100 to $100,000 is fully federally tax DEDUCTIBLE and also qualifies you for a 50% Colorado Tax Credit. To make a donation, visit bluelakepreschool.org/donate.