Shumei Jyorei Gathering – Open House

True Nature Healing Arts Foundation is joining with Shumei International Institute in Crestone to offer this free open house at the Kiva. All attendees will be offered Jyorei, first come, first served.

When receiving Jyorei, the receiving person is seated with a Jyorei giver, who focuses spiritual light to benefit both giver and receiver. Regular Jyorei practice relieves physical, emotional and personal distress and lightens a person’s spirit. Each session is 6-10 minutes in length.

There will also be short presentations on Shumei Philosophy and a sharing of Tea and Coffee from Natural Agriculture farms at 4:30PM and 6:30PM.

Shumei is a spiritual organization dedicated to advancing health, happiness and harmony for all humankind .