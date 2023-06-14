Your community connector

Shrek The Musical Jr.

July 20 - July 22

Theatre Aspen Education presents “Shrek The Musical Jr.”!

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Directed by Brittany Welch-Crooke
Music Direction by James Early
Choreographed by Haley Sweat

July 20
July 22
https://theatreaspen.org/shrek/

Theatre Aspen Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO 81611
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
9703004474
theatreaspen.org
