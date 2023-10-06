Shamanic Sound Healing Journey with Light Language with Katie *Sol Luz
October 18 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm$20
Katie *Sol Luz will take participants on a sonic transmission sound bath in the form of a guided visualization supported by the healing frequencies of a variety of instruments including Tibetan bronze singing bowls, gong, shamanic drum, rattles, and chimes, and her spoken and sung light language vocals.
Bound to be a deeply nourishing and heart opening experience.
Please bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow (optional), and bottle of water.
Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org