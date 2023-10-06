Your community connector

Shamanic Sound Healing Journey with Light Language with Katie *Sol Luz

October 18 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

$20

Katie *Sol Luz will take participants on a sonic transmission sound bath in the form of a guided visualization supported by the healing frequencies of a variety of instruments including Tibetan bronze singing bowls, gong, shamanic drum, rattles, and chimes, and her spoken and sung light language vocals.
Bound to be a deeply nourishing and heart opening experience.
Please bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow (optional), and bottle of water.
Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org

Details

Date:
October 18
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$20
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/shamanic-sound-healing-journey/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
