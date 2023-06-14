Theatre Aspen’s Education presents William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”!

Alonso, King of Naples, and his court are sailing back from the wedding of Alonso’s daughter when they get caught in a violent storm which threatens the ship. The ship is destroyed and the passengers are washed up on a nearby island. From the island watches Prospero, the former Duke of Milan, and his daughter Miranda. Miranda suspects her father has caused the storm using his magical powers, and fears for the lives of the passengers. She begs Prospero to calm the waters of the sea. Prospero tells Miranda the truth of her past. He tells Miranda that now is the time for him to exact his revenge….

Directed by James Early and Alice Zelenko