Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Shakespeare’s: The Tempest

June 29 @ 10:00 am - July 1 @ 11:30 am

FREE

Theatre Aspen’s Education presents William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”!

Alonso, King of Naples, and his court are sailing back from the wedding of Alonso’s daughter when they get caught in a violent storm which threatens the ship. The ship is destroyed and the passengers are washed up on a nearby island. From the island watches Prospero, the former Duke of Milan, and his daughter Miranda. Miranda suspects her father has caused the storm using his magical powers, and fears for the lives of the passengers. She begs Prospero to calm the waters of the sea. Prospero tells Miranda the truth of her past. He tells Miranda that now is the time for him to exact his revenge….

Directed by James Early and Alice Zelenko

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
June 29 @ 10:00 am
End:
July 1 @ 11:30 am
Cost:
FREE
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://theatreaspen.org/tempest/

Venue

Theatre Aspen Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO 81611
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703004474
Website:
theatreaspen.org
▲Top ▲Top