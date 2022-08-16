Settings: Silver Jubilee 25th Anniversary Celebration

Join us at the table for CCC’s 25th Anniversary Celebration! The event will feature handmade plates and cups to keep, local food and beverages, a silent auction, plus live entertainment from the Grass Patties. This event reminds us of the intimate connection shared with food and handcrafted ceramic wares. We can’t wait to be seated around the table with our beloved community, sharing stories, wine and a fabulous meal!

Individual tickets are available online. We are still accepting business sponsorships, for information please visit us at https://www.carbondaleclay.org/settings-2022