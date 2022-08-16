Your community connector

Settings: Silver Jubilee 25th Anniversary Celebration

September 17 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$125

Join us at the table for CCC’s 25th Anniversary Celebration! The event will feature handmade plates and cups to keep, local food and beverages, a silent auction, plus live entertainment from the Grass Patties. This event reminds us of the intimate connection shared with food and handcrafted ceramic wares. We can’t wait to be seated around the table with our beloved community, sharing stories, wine and a fabulous meal!

Individual tickets are available online. We are still accepting business sponsorships, for information please visit us at https://www.carbondaleclay.org/settings-2022

Details

Date:
September 17
Time:
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
$125
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/settings-2022

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org
