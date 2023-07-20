Sense of Place – New Works by Doug Casebeer

Doug Casebeer was the Associate Director and Artistic Director for Ceramics at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado for 34 years. CCC is honored to welcome Doug back to the valley as our guest artist this summer. The exhibition will be on display at the CCC Gallery and online in the shop July 14th – August 12th.

Join us for our First Friday Reception Event August 4th, 6-8PM

“Within my artwork I search for meaning in the relationships between the ideas of storage, shelter, and nourishment. My work is influenced by rural archetypal forms of the western landscape and by many years of experiencing different global cultures.” – Doug Casebeer

This show is generously sponsored by Frank McGuirk and Linda Huntsman.