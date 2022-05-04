SEED PEACE: Wild Mountain Seeds Plant Sale and Seed Talk

Join Casey Piscura, local farmer, plant breeder and

owner of Wild Mountain Seeds for a conversation on

his work to breed resilient, beautiful, delicious and

productive vegetable varieties for cold climates.

Casey will highlight various aspects of seed saving

and strategies they use to improve vegetable plants

in our climate. The talk will highlight plant breeding

history and will inspire the audience about

the power and magic of seeds!

PLANT SALE 9am – 3pm. SEED TALK 11am – 1p