SEED PEACE: Wild Mountain Seeds Plant Sale and Seed Talk
May 22 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pmDonation
Join Casey Piscura, local farmer, plant breeder and
owner of Wild Mountain Seeds for a conversation on
his work to breed resilient, beautiful, delicious and
productive vegetable varieties for cold climates.
Casey will highlight various aspects of seed saving
and strategies they use to improve vegetable plants
in our climate. The talk will highlight plant breeding
history and will inspire the audience about
the power and magic of seeds!
PLANT SALE 9am – 3pm. SEED TALK 11am – 1p