SEED PEACE: Wild Mountain Seeds Plant Sale and Seed Talk

May 22 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Donation

Join Casey Piscura, local farmer, plant breeder and
owner of Wild Mountain Seeds for a conversation on
his work to breed resilient, beautiful, delicious and
productive vegetable varieties for cold climates.
Casey will highlight various aspects of seed saving
and strategies they use to improve vegetable plants
in our climate. The talk will highlight plant breeding
history and will inspire the audience about
the power and magic of seeds!

PLANT SALE 9am – 3pm. SEED TALK 11am – 1p

Details

Date:
May 22
Time:
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Donation
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seed-peace-wild-mountain-seeds-plant-sale-and-seed-talk-tickets-322962759307

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212
