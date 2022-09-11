Second Annual Swap It Like It’s Hot

Shop until you drop, ALL FOR FREE during Basalt Regional Library’s second annual clothing swap and fall community event. There will be food, drinks, games, and more happening throughout the day. Donate clothing prior to October 20th, and get exclusive access to shop from 9-10AM. 10AM-3PM all members of the public are invited to shop for their new wardrobe. Activities and food are open to all.

Donation information:

We will be accepting donations of gently used clothing and accessories from October 1st through October 20. Please bring all donations to the front desk during library hours. Each person donating will receive an exclusive first access ticket to shop the swap from 9-10AM before the swap opens to the public at 10AM.

The items that are not “swapped” will be packed up and donated to a local thrift store.