Seasons of the Nuche: Tales of the Ute People

September 27 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Storytelling has been used in every culture as a means of entertainment, education, and cultural preservation. Nina Gabianelli from the Aspen Historical Society and Skyler Lomahaftewa, a Northern Ute tribal member, will present both the history of the native people and the modern-day Ute experience.

Please visit the Ute Travelling Exhibit, courtesy of the Aspen Historical Society, on display in our Lobby throughout the month of September.

PRESENTED BY NINA GABIANELLI AND SKYLER LOMAHAFTEWA

