Screening of The Seeds of Vandana Shiva – a documentary

March 24 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

$20

A Special Event Hosted by Seed Peace, The Farm Collaborative and The Center for Human Flourishing.
How did the willful daughter of a Himalayan forest conservator become Monsanto’s worst nightmare? The Seeds of Vandana Shiva tells the remarkable life story of Gandhian eco-activist Dr. Vandana Shiva, how she stood up to the corporate Goliaths of industrial agriculture, rose to prominence in the seed saving and organic food movements, and is inspiring an international crusade for change
A fundraiser for the hosting organizations – Seed Peace, The Farm Collaborative and The Center for Human Flourishing.
Seed Exchange at 6:30 pm. Film screening at 7 pm.
