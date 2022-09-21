Your community connector

Science Afternoons

September 21 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every month that begins at 8:00 am on day First of the month, repeating until December 21, 2022

An event every month that begins at 8:00 am on day Third of the month, repeating until December 21, 2022

Explore, discover, and engage! Join the Aspen Science Center and the Carbondale Branch Library for an hour of fun, hands-on science and engineering activities designed for children and their parents/caregivers. The Aspen Science Center provides programs that are appropriate for preschool through 12th-grade youth in hands-on, fun, educational science activities and experiments while giving parents/caregivers an opportunity to learn with their children.

First and Third Wednesdays
12:00 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library

Details

Date:
September 21
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/science-afternoons-2

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
