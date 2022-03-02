Science Afternoons
March 2 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every month that begins at 8:00 am on day First of the month, repeating until December 21, 2022
An event every month that begins at 8:00 am on day Third of the month, repeating until December 21, 2022
Explore, discover, and engage! Join the Aspen Science Center and the Carbondale Branch Library for an hour of fun, hands-on science and engineering activities designed for children and their parents/caregivers. The Aspen Science Center provides programs that are appropriate for preschool through 12th-grade youth in hands-on, fun, educational science activities and experiments while giving parents/caregivers an opportunity to learn with their children.
First and Third Wednesdays
12:00 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library