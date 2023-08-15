Join us for a unique European-inspired event at the Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch. The Schubert MiniFest shines a light on the intimate connection between music and nature, while celebrating the rich diversity of artistic styles and cultural backgrounds in our place and time.

Indulge yourselves in two sets of chamber music with a 75-minute intermission to enjoy a picnic with the idyllic backdrop of Mt. Sopris on the RVR grounds (PYOP, pack your own picnic). Leave 2023 behind, we’re going back to 1800s Vienna!