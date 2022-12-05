Your community connector

SAWliday open house and art sale

December 10 @ 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

From 12 to 7PM, paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, prints, metalwork and gifts by 25+ SAW artists will be on view and for sale in the artists’ studio spaces. Enjoy refreshments, live music and, of course, lots of artwork inside and out.

Come out and support your local Carbondale creatives and go home with something unique and handmade. Bring your friends! Bring your love of art!…And see you at SAW on December 10th. This event is free and open to all. Happy SAWlidays!

Details

Date:
December 10
Time:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://sawcarbondale.com/2022/12/04/sawliday-open-house-december-10-2022/

Organizer

SAW
Phone:
970-618-7479
Email:
alleghanym@gmail.com
Website:
https://sawcarbondale.com/

Venue

SAW (Studio For Arts + Works)
525 Buggy Circle
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-618-7479
Website:
https://sawcarbondale.com/
