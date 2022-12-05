SAWliday open house and art sale

From 12 to 7PM, paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, prints, metalwork and gifts by 25+ SAW artists will be on view and for sale in the artists’ studio spaces. Enjoy refreshments, live music and, of course, lots of artwork inside and out.

Come out and support your local Carbondale creatives and go home with something unique and handmade. Bring your friends! Bring your love of art!…And see you at SAW on December 10th. This event is free and open to all. Happy SAWlidays!